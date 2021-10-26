Letter: School nurses deserve respect for all they do

This is a response to the Oct. 15 letter, “Walton is in over her head running for mayor’s office.” The writer compares herself to India Walton as a registered nurse for 29 years on a medical surgical unit. The letter writer belittles her experience as a school nurse, saying a bad day is an outbreak of head lice. We know ignorance is bliss. Until you have walked in their shoes, do not downgrade anyone’s position.

I am retired, now 49 years after first proudly placing RN after my name. My experience includes medical surgical, neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery, physician offices and my last 23 years as a school nurse. Contrary to the letter writer’s opinion of lice being the worst day, it absolutely is not. However, cardiac arrest of student or adult, anaphylactic shock from an allergic reaction, someone under influence of drugs or alcohol and serious injuries from playground, sports or physical education classes are.

It is not applying Band-Aids all day. It was the hardest position I ever held. My daily goal was keeping a school full of students and teachers safe. We are in solo practice. That allergic reaction is all on you. EpiPen or not? Cardiac arrest, you do CPR. Asthma attacks, students may or may not have an inhaler. Seizures, any Diastat? Pregnancy, yes even these young mothers can go into labor in school.