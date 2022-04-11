Letter: School HEPA filters provide opportunity

In his 2022 State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a partnership of the county with Austin Air of Buffalo. HealthMate is a clinically proven manufacturer of medical-grade high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. It is anticipated that the installation of HEPA filters in 11,000 local classrooms will be completed by the end of the year. HEPA filters capture pollen, dirt, dust, smoke, bacteria and viruses.

Covid-19 has renewed widespread interest in combating the spread of airborne viruses, current and future, particularly among students in traditional classroom settings. State-of-the-art air filtration technology is anticipated to reduce respiratory diseases attributed to viruses (Covid-19, cold and flu), pollen and particulate toxicants (asthma and bronchitis).

Notable, is that current medical literature documents a need for controlled studies to measure the efficacy of this technology. Different institutions in Buffalo (SUNY/AB, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and others) are widely recognized for their scholastic achievements in inhalation toxicology, respiratory pathology, and pediatric pulmonology. This author is of the opinion that this recently announced large-scale initiative provides an uncommon research opportunity. It is reasonably anticipated that federal (National Institutes of Health), state, private, venture capital and philanthropic organizations would fund this win-win public health and education initiative.

John Pauly

Amherst