Letter: School fails students by not informing parents

One of my favorite books is “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Atticus, one of its main characters, says something in the book that I believe sums up what happened at Dr. Lydia T. Wright School recently. The quote goes “Don’t fool yourselves – it’s all adding up and one of these days we’re going to pay the bill for it.”

Recently we found out that only eight out of 65 students were going to graduate from School 89. Upon some investigation we found out that number was 17. We immediately went into action to investigate how a class of 65 students could only graduate 17 children. What we found out was some of the most startling information we could have ever imagined. School 89 suspends 35% of their eighth-grade class, couple that with the district not supplying adequate work to keep those suspended children on track and you begin to see how this school failed our kids.

Next, we find out parents were only notified the day before that their children were not graduating. One parent said she had been to school for all the parent-teacher conferences and was told because her son wasn’t a behavior problem his grades “slipped through the cracks.” So, after pushback from the community and parents, the district reacted and what started off as 17 kids on Tuesday morning turned into 39 on Wednesday morning.

Aymanuel Radford

Buffalo