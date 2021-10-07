 Skip to main content
Letter: School districts, government should answer to the public
So, I have to ask, where did all the money from last year go? Buildings were empty, they weren’t using electricity to power lights and such, they weren’t using up paper products and other consumables, so where did all the money go they had budgeted for all these things?

This is a question that needs to be answered from governments and school districts also. They have budgets to spend money on these things and they did not use that money. Where did it go? I understand teachers and other staff have to be paid, but school districts, the buses didn’t turn a wheel … consumption of fuel had to be near zero.

Budgets are getting back to normal, taxes have remained the same or increased, so where is that money from the year of “everyone being home” accounted for?

We deserve an answer to this, in every county.

Gary Broderick

Gasport

