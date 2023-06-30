Turning the pressure up on Albany, as the News editorial suggested, would not have prevented the tragedy of 12 year old Daniel Rivera Reyes’ suicide due to bullying. This isn’t a legislative issue. It’s a Buffalo School District issue.

The sixth grader never should have gone through a year of sheer hell. Albany probably could not have prevented this tragedy but the school district could have.

Once removed from the situation, the bully should have returned to a different school, not the same school. If the student didn’t appear to have reformed he should be placed in a structured learning environment designed to better meet the needs of troubled students.

Children have a right to be educated in a safe environment. That right was denied to Daniel and his peers when the bully returned to the same school where he continued to mentally and physically harass Daniel and other students.

The article doesn’t say who made the decision to return the sixth grader to the same school and why there was no follow-up from whoever made the decision. Clearly, there should be repercussions for such poor judgment. The BPS needs to modify and enforce guidelines for appropriate placement of students who are a threat to others.

There was also no leadership from a broken administration so teachers had no where to go once they documented the student’s behavior. Teachers must have a place turn to so the school population is protected.

In the article, the superintendent reported that the Crisis Prevention and Support Response and Student Support Teams came to School 48 after Daniel died. The question should be asked why those support teams weren’t available during the school year to address the bullying before it escalated.

Let’s hope that the school district corrects its deficiencies so that bullying and other threatening behaviors are addressed promptly and efficiently. Teachers and parents need to know their concerns will be addressed.

Elinor Weiss

Williamsville