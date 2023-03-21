The February 12 Another Voice essay “Restorative, not punitive” from the private school support team worker badly misses the mark, but she does further the dialogue, which is useful. As a community mental health counselor for four decades, I’ve had the privilege to work with a good number of Buffalo and other school district teachers and even a few administrators. Without fail, the increasing lack of discipline for students and the gross, godawful disrespect from some students is the overriding source of angst, burnout and downright despair from public school educators. The “restorative” author cites her own experience when she did wrong as a youth and the teachers heaped “shame” upon her “I felt like I was worthless.” Let me cite my own “youthful” experience in Catholic elementary school – when corrected and disciplined, I knew even at age eight or nine that I had better shape up, respect my teachers and rightful authority and knock off the foolishness (thank you Sister Mildred and coach Charlie Cole).