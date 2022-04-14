Letter: School Boards deliver nothing but status quo

A recent article about some anti-mask, anti-mandate, anti-this, anti-that groups who are seeking School Board positions was particularly unsettling. I thought a couple sentences about common sense, following the science, promoting the general welfare and working together would suffice. On rereading the article, it seemed so many of the antis’ sound bites use the same absurd drivel we hear from southern politicians. Then I began thinking about what’s happened here at home to the Williamsville village’s board and how divisive and contentious just about everything has become. Where is Thomas Paine when he’s really needed? How do we find the clear and persuasive voices to encourage common people to come together and act sensibly?

Who would watch out for our students’ best interests, health, and wellness if these “one issue” candidates take control of our school boards? And what would be their next issue if elected? Using our tax money to file more frivolous lawsuits, burning science books, banning CRT, arming students? Could these be the same people who in the 50s, would’ve had children become paralyzed from polio? In the 70s, die from not wearing seatbelts or in the 80s without car seats?

And what’s the deal with masks? How has such a simple little piece of cloth, used around the world for centuries to prevent the spread of infection, become so controversial, so political? I wouldn’t want my surgical team unmasked. Or my children not allowed to wear masks on Halloween. And who really has the problem with masking – is it the children or the parents? I suspect the latter. The kids haven’t falsely claimed to be vaccinated, dreamt up bogus health problems, ranted at front line workers, or wear what my grandson calls “chin diapers.”

Before voting for School Board members, think hard about how our children have adapted through multiple waves of the pandemic. How they followed to rules and are alive, healthy and didn’t bring Covid-19 home from school to grandma and grandpa? Is this the status quo you want to end? Then vote for the candidates who supported health mandates and worked to keep us all safe.

Paul Frey

Clarence