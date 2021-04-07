Letter: School board should bolster resources for music and arts

Kudos to Larry Quinn for the Another Voice column March 20. The Buffalo School Board needs to use the stimulus money from the federal government to address the inequities in educational experience for Buffalo children. One of the areas that needs attention is music and the arts. High school students in Buffalo have almost nothing in these areas. They do not actually even have the activities dictated by the state Education Department. Buffalo students deserve to have the enriching experiences of playing in bands, orchestras and singing in choirs. There is a wealth of research showing how these musical experiences not only increase achievement in the traditional study areas but also help increase motivation to stay in school.