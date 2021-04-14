Letter: School Board is mistaken in closing quality charters

I have been in the field of special education for over 40 years and this is not the first time that the Buffalo Board of Education has me shaking my head in disbelief. As a matter of fact it happens quite often, but their latest decision to close Enterprise and Westminster Charter Schools may be one of their most inexcusable displays of “children just don’t matter” politics.

Evidently the scores they used to base their Solomon-like decision on were two years old and even at that were not significantly below the Buffalo Public Schools achievement scores. Ignored the Boards arguable data read is the fact that the children are currently in safe and positive cultures.

One would think that even if their judgment was justified that the charter school students and families would somehow be better off in the academic sinkhole that they are being compared to, where is the wisdom in upending children and families in the midst of a pandemic where predictable and stable school environments will be the requisite to helping children reintegrate back into full time face to face instruction post pandemic.