Letter: School board elections should benefit students

Who decided that school board elections should become a public display of how red or blue one’s politics are? Don’t teachers and principals have enough difficulty dealing with Covid, electronic device impaired attention spans, and bad parenting? Why make their curricula subject to political whims and power struggles? The purpose of education is to expose our children to new ideas, and let them develop to the full extent of their abilities.

I am more worried about students being harmed by guns, drugs or limited job opportunities, than by encountering a controversial idea. If we teach them to reason, research, ask questions and intelligently discuss the resulting thoughts, they can defend themselves. They will grow and get wise, something that won’t happen if we limit what teachers can say. How will our children deal with climate change, race relations, new developments in biology and artificial intelligence if we tell them history ended in 1950.

Book burning and banning are wrong. Using our children as political pawns is worse. Ideas and beliefs must compete in the free market place of the mind to acquire depth, meaning and utility. The “values” people want to give their children are the results of this intellectual process. Thinking and talking lead to a much richer life than one based on slogans, fears and prohibitions. Teaching children that thoughts are dangerous and must be controlled is the wrong message. It is the message used in totalitarians states to control and confuse.

We can’t be afraid to let our kids think, talk and be different from their parents. The job of the school board is to enable and encourage this growth, not to stick their own egos in the path as roadblocks.

Charles Kucharski

Hamburg