Letter: School board candidates were unfairly characterized

In May editorials, The Buffalo News made blanket condemnations of parents who challenged school board incumbents. All such challengers, without distinction, were arbitrarily labeled “extreme right” and “radical conservative."

Editors were able to read minds and see the future. They warned voters of a “bloodless coup” to “cripple education,” “turn schools into a breeding ground of upheaval..” and “make school boards…dysfunctional…” No evidence was provided to support this conspiracy theory that used fear-mongering terms to incite voter rejection.

I agree that voters should fear school board dysfunction. The truth is that dysfunction is already there. Over the past two years, local control - the bedrock of school governance - was abdicated by boards who submitted their authority to multiple state mandates that went well beyond their necessity.

Concurrently, board independence was eroded by candidates who were teacher-union endorsed and funded. Special interests and excessive mandates are the true enemies of school boards, not engaged parents. Sadly, boards disempowered themselves in serving as reflective representatives of their diverse public's interest.

My daughter, Dawn Vona, was one of the candidates wrongfully harmed by false labeling and fear-mongering. While editors may claim to know her heart, mind and intentions, I am far more qualified to speak to that than editors. Not only am I her mom, but I am a retired school leader with 43 years of experience in education.

The Buffalo News might have published the May 20 investigation of the National School Boards Association’s improper attack on parents – opportunity lost.

Michelle Kavavaugh

East Aurora