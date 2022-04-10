Letter: Scaffold Law will protect workers on new stadium

Interest in a lower price tag for the new Buffalo Bills stadium is no excuse to cut corners on safety – putting construction workers’ lives at risk. For years, construction work has been the deadliest profession in New York State. In fact, construction worker fatalities rose for three years straight between 2016 and 2019. In 2020, the fatality rate in New York still led the national average even as fatalities slowed due to reduced construction.

Using the Bills stadium to roll back the Scaffold safety law would be an affront to our blue collar culture and a direct assault on the workers building the new stadium. Believing that health and safety protections such as the Scaffold safety law are archaic is both out-of-touch and irresponsible. Putting workers lives at risk to save a few buck may make sense in C-suites, but it doesn’t make sense in Buffalo.

The Scaffold Law is an important guardrail that requires contractors and site owners to take safety measures and provide functional safety equipment, construction would be even more deadly. Don’t let billionaires cut corners and put workers at risk. The workers who build the new stadium deserve to be sure that the contractors are keeping the site safe – just like every other construction worker in New York.

Brian Brown-Cashdollar

Executive Director

Western New York Council

on Occupational Safety and Health