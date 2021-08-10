Letter: Say no to public money for the NFL, Buffalo Bills

Don’t get me wrong, I understand that The Bills have been an integral part of the “social fabric” of Buffalo, Erie County and all of Western New York State for a long time now. Despite this, I find it unrealistic for the multibillionaire Pegula family to shamefully and shamelessly send representatives to Albany in their money grab to ask for $1.4 billion – to build a new stadium in Orchard Park: for 10 games a year. They are asking our state and local representatives, our politicians, to find over a billion dollars for them to use for construction of this new facility – money which these representatives/politicians do not have to pay back. Guess who has to pay it back? If you answered that you and I, the local taxpayers must pay this back, you are correct.
Politicians across the country routinely hand out billions of dollars yearly – to sports franchises – money which the taxpayers must pay back; not them. Here is a fact: the new Mercedes-Benz stadium built in Atlanta for the Falcons a couple of years ago has left the taxpayers in Fulton County on the hook for a little over a billion dollars: payable over the next 30 years. On top of paying this back, the city and county are also required to pay for all operations and upkeep for the stadium – for only 10 games a year – every year. Combined with these costs are tax rebates, investments for infrastructure improvements, on the land(s) which are also provided by the county.
Like all other sports franchises, the Bills rake in millions of dollars from corporate sponsorships, season ticket sales, TV rights (more money than ever this year), merchandising, stadium concessions and all other events held in the stadium. The combined revenue from all these sources would probably cover the cost to build a new stadium – for 10 games a year.
This astronomical amount of money that Erie County (a poor county with one of the poorest cities – Buffalo in it) taxpayers will have to shell out and then pay back, could certainly be more wisely spent on other needs. The NFL and The Bills certainly do not need – nor deserve – public money.
Larry Gustina
Buffalo