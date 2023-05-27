Western New York has a long history of auto manufacturing presence in the area that have provided good-paying jobs to generations. This is largely because of General Motors and Ford and the billions they spend on local businesses that supply components and services to their plants. Public officials like U.S. Sen. Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul deserves credit for working to secure additional auto manufacturing investment. However, while their efforts have been successful, the level of employment at these facilities is nowhere near what it was even 10 years ago.

Even recent auto industry investments in upstate, while welcome, do not add jobs but rather only maintain current levels of employment. That is why it is perplexing why Western New York legislators would support legislation that would make Western New York less attractive for future auto investment. Legislation sponsored by one Western New York legislator would mandate millions in increased payments from automakers to already profitable auto dealers with the “hope” that the dealers will pay their technicians more. Note that technicians are employees of dealers, not automakers, and the bill just directs payments to dealers, not the technicians.

It is estimated that this bill will cost automakers over $274 million every year. Our business climate already presents manufacturers with a host of challenges. Now is not the time to impose additional costly mandates.

Ken Pokalsky

Vice President

The Business Council of NYS, Inc.