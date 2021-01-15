 Skip to main content
Letter: Say, ‘no’ to amphitheater stage at the Outer Harbor
I am a proud, lifelong resident of the City of Buffalo. I applaud our continued development of the Outer Harbor with an emphasis on habitat restoration and accessibility for all.

Sadly, the approved master plan calls for a four-acre outdoor amphitheater. This theater would have the capability of holding 7,000 to 10,000 people. Please no!

Let’s keep the concerts at Canalside. We should choose to invigorate our city with more healthy outdoor alternatives, not activities that attract large crowds and all the unhealthy things associated with them such as the spread of disease, trash collection and more parking issues. I am another resident voicing my disapproval of the plan to build an amphitheater at the Outer Harbor.

Karima Bondi

Buffalo

