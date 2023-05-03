I am the mother and grandmother of seven young women who have graduated from Nardin Academy; all these women are very grateful for the education they received there. We are all saddened to read of the current Nardin situation. All schools can benefit from re-evaluation, change and improvement. However, in this situation, the ship seems to be sinking rapidly and promises are not life boats. The students respect and believe in their teachers and it would seem their parents and alumni agree. Much of the blame seems to be due to the president’s views on how the school is to be run and the method she has used to achieve those goals.