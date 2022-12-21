 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Save your money, Buffalo, on sidewalk snowplows

Rochester sidewalk plows “assist” property owners in keeping walks clear every time there is four inches or more of snow. After the plows pass, the walks are mostly passable. However, the street plows of the city and contracted plows of property owners quickly clog all the walks, anywhere there is an intersection, or where the walk runs close to the street. The streets are also salted while the walks remain treacherous. Yaktrax are a must. For Rochester’s current system to work, a second pass with salt on sidewalks would be needed. The cost to this is prohibitive. The result, we walk in the street too.

Eric Pankow

Rochester

