They are building a wastewater pipeline in Genesee County that is to run across the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and dump into Oak Orchard Creek. (Orleans County).

How can they destroy federally protected wetlands?

This is the sixth "Great Lake," a migration route for many birds. The Western New York STAMP is smack dab in the middle of Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Big Woods where the Seneca harvest plant medicine, and many state protected wildlife lands.

What is the Genesee County Economic Development Corporation thinking? I heard eminent domain and have seen the destruction of the wetlands as National Grid is installing power lines for this industrial park. It is just not the right place for this project.

Save the wetlands.

Save the endangered short-eared owl.

Save this pristine wildlife habitat.

Stop STAMP.

Evelyn Wackett

Buffalo