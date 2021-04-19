Letter: Save the Skyway from pols who want to tear it down

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. That straight line runs from Lackawanna to Buffalo and beyond via the Skyway.

The politicians are all jumping on the bandwagon and proposing to spend over a half billion dollars to create two legs of a triangle to eliminate the shortest distance hypotenuse, with absolutely no purpose or plan in mind for how or why it will benefit anyone.

Their proposal will disrupt 46,000 vehicles per day and cause traffic jams on the I-90 at Milestrip Road, Lake Avenue, routes 219, 400 and the I-190 interchanges. And your round trip will be 20 minutes longer if there is no traffic.

Months ago, I attended the informational meetings held by the New York State Department of Transportation. But no one could answer the most important, critical-thinking question. Why would anyone want to do this?

Two years ago, New York State just completed a $40 million reconstruction project to extend the Skyway’s lifespan for at least another half century. We all remember the traffic jams that created on the I-90 and I-190.