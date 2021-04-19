Letter: Save the Skyway from pols who want to tear it down

The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. That straight line runs from Lackawanna to Buffalo and beyond via the Skyway.
The politicians are all jumping on the bandwagon and proposing to spend over a half billion dollars to create two legs of a triangle to eliminate the shortest distance hypotenuse, with absolutely no purpose or plan in mind for how or why it will benefit anyone.
Their proposal will disrupt 46,000 vehicles per day and cause traffic jams on the I-90 at Milestrip Road, Lake Avenue, routes 219, 400 and the I-190 interchanges. And your round trip will be 20 minutes longer if there is no traffic.
Months ago, I attended the informational meetings held by the New York State Department of Transportation. But no one could answer the most important, critical-thinking question. Why would anyone want to do this?
Two years ago, New York State just completed a $40 million reconstruction project to extend the Skyway’s lifespan for at least another half century. We all remember the traffic jams that created on the I-90 and I-190.
The 247 acres of outer harbor development is focused on the water side of the property. From the DOT meetings, there is no plan for the 15-acre area of Skyway support columns. Without a plan, there is no need. So why would anyone want to spend over a half billion dollars to remove the Skyway with no justification?
The politicians are telling us we need to raze the Skyway because, “They don’t know why!” Let’s not spend over a half billion dollars on a useless project that will only cause hardship for 46,000 users every day.
Don’t let these snake oil salesmen sell you expensive harmful goods. Now is the time to sign Rachele Schneekloth’s online petition to save the Skyway.
John Sardina
Hamburg