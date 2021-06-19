Letter: Save the Outer Harbor from destructive concerts

The Outer Harbor is a federally recognized “Important Bird Area.” Yet the publicity arm of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. allows it to be trampled like an abandoned parking lot.

A recent concert attracted cars and a crowd whose careless deleterious trash was scattered heedlessly and whose tires crushed the ground-level nest of the killdeer into the gravel, leaving the killdeer male calling for his mate.

This is wanton trashing of critical habitat: critical for the wildlife who live there and critical for the mental and spiritual health of we humans who visit there.

There can only be one reason for conducting these events on this special place: greed.

Must we monetize this sacred place?

Gladys Gifford

Amherst