Letter: Save the Great Northern from the wrecking ball

Buffalo is competing with other nearby cities for sustainability, sites of interest and places for new generations to call home. At a time when living sustainably and caring about our planet is at an all-time high, rehabbing, repurposing and renovating structures is the greenest way to develop property. The ADM-owned Great Northern has had offers from Douglas Jemal to purchase this unique structure. He shared creative ideas about how it would be repurposed. It sounds amazing.

Buffalo has come a long way since the new millennium. Our history of lacking foresightedness, I thought, was a thing of the past. Apparently not. Some of our city’s leaders may be tired of hearing about the Great Northern, but many residents understand that, if saved from demolition and revitalized, this first in the world grain elevator and largest structure of its kind left anywhere, can serve as a spectacular anchor of the Outer Harbor.

The bricks that fell are just the skin. The guts are a complex union of metal and iron. It is not falling apart at all. We urge the City of Buffalo’s leadership to embrace this vision, help save our planet, and repurpose, as opposed to destruct a piece of our history and a symbol of a potentially prosperous future.

Linda Gellman

Buffalo