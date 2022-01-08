Letter: Save the Great Northern and save Buffalo’s treasure

I am a licensed architect, founder of Stieglitz Snyder architecture, and taught Architectural Design at the University at Buffalo for years. Earlier employment as a Field Archeologist for a Harvard-sponsored dig made me sensitive to the value of antiquities and how to con-serve them.

They’re about to demolish The Great Northern Grain Elevator because the people in charge don’t under-stand that that’s what Buffalo is. It’s a collection of incredible and significant architectural treasures. That’s what it is. Numerous times in my tenure in Buffalo we have allowed historic buildings to be lost; a cultural diminishment. We came dangerously close to losing the Old Post Office and the Guaranty Building. Both are still in use displaying the extraordinary craftsmanship of our earlier builders. In light of Douglas Jemal’s offer to purchase this irreplaceable registered historic building and restore it to a useful condition, the city’s rush to demolition is Inexcusable.