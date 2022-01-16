Letter: Save the Great Northern and Buffalo’s history

At the beginning of Bruce Jackson’s book, “American Chartres: Buffalo’s Waterfront Elevators,” there is a quote from French poet Dominique Fourcade who, upon seeing the huge grain elevators during his visit to Buffalo, exclaimed “The American Chartres!” Jackson refers to these structures as visual proof of Buffalo’s central place in American and international commerce, and goes on to write, “They are all a vital part of Buffalo’s urban landscape, as much a part of the city’s architectural heritage as the famous buildings by Louis Sullivan, Frank Lloyd Wright, H.H. Richardson, Eliel and Eero Saarinen and the park system designed by Frederick Law Olmstead and Calvert Vaux.