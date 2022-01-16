Letter: Save the Great Northern and Buffalo’s history

At the beginning of Bruce Jackson’s book, “American Chartres: Buffalo’s Waterfront Elevators,” there is a quote from French poet Dominique Fourcade who, upon seeing the huge grain elevators during his visit to Buffalo, exclaimed “The American Chartres!” Jackson refers to these structures as visual proof of Buffalo’s central place in American and international commerce, and goes on to write, “They are all a vital part of Buffalo’s urban landscape, as much a part of the city’s architectural heritage as the famous buildings by Louis Sullivan, Frank Lloyd Wright, H.H. Richardson, Eliel and Eero Saarinen and the park system designed by Frederick Law Olmstead and Calvert Vaux.
Jackson states that he began photographing the elevators still standing in 2009 and 2010 and asks, “Who knows when their turn will come to meet the wrecking plate?”
I agree with Jackson’s sentiments and so much appreciate the wonderful images he has provided in his book. These historical structures are truly breath-taking and visually inspiring.
Please, save the Great Northern.
Babrara Nowak
Tonawanda