Letter: Save the grain elevator by doing as writer says

A Jan. 16 letter writer shared his perspective last week with writing “Celebrate the grain elevator by thinking outside the box,” … “fill in the missing section with glass block, lit from the inside and do something dramatic, historic and respectful of our great history, and preserve this structure.”

I agree.

Instead of tearing down the grain elevator, use this as an opportunity to make it pop. Turn heads by doing the homework, using creativity and resourcefulness. Use this gem to hang on to its cultured piece of history.

In the 60s and 70s, Lockport’s urban renewal bulldozed historical, vintage buildings that were beautifully lined along Main Street. As a kid, I remember how almost magical it was to see. Now I think back and shake my head in disbelief to what used to be. Why? This piece of Lockport’s history, along the Erie Canal, is gone.

I vote to save and preserve the grain elevator, save the history and save the pride.

If not, when it’s gone, it’s gone.