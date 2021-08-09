Letter: Save space travel for real astronauts

Much ado about nothing. Two old guys briefly go up in “space” and return to Earth. This does not usher in a new era of space travel. It is a carnival ride for two extremely rich men. Nothing more and nothing less. It shows how the nation’s attention can be captured by a stunt.

I remember the Sputnik flight and the “space race” it caused. From 1957 to now the world has spent trillions of dollars on rockets, research and space stations. Meanwhile back on Earth we have plenty of problems that need solving. At least back then we had some real heroes and the landing of spacemen on the moon. This latest “space travel” is, go up and quickly come down. We have already found out a great deal about our own moon and the nearby planet Mars. The carnival ride of the two “space men” is not worthy of even a footnote in a history book. What is next? The selling of tickets?