Letter: Save someone’s life by getting vaccinated
Get the vaccine. If you are refusing to get vaccinated, stop being selfish. By refusing to get it, you are endangering others. What if you get Covid and spread it to someone you love and they die? Maybe your parents, or other family members. If everyone would get vaccinated we will be rid of this terrible disease. Life could go back to normal. What would have happened if people refused to get the smallpox and polio vaccinations? If you don’t care about yourself, think of the rest of us. Get vaccinated, the life you save could be your own.

Bill Hilliker

Hamburg

