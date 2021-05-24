Letter: Save Outer Harbor for public parkland

I sense failure of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) to help New Yorkers reach a proper decision on the Outer Harbor.

Strains of the same dirge that mourned the death of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Delaware Park, Humboldt Parkway and the remains of his dream of South Park he sought to connect to Lake Erie accompany this dreary bearing of another promising concept to a grave.

Buffalo’s Outer Harbor was bravely developed in step with the nation’s growth and stands as a symbol and emblem of our nation’s manifest destiny. We must serve New York State’s legacy from its connection of the Erie Canal to the Great Lakes to mid-America’s grains and commerce that grew the nation to its current might and greatness.

It’s an insult to Sam Wilkeson and two centuries of the constant expansion of the harbor to turn it into a replica of the Inner Harbor entertainment district. We have enough bandshells, bars and parking lots.

It’s time to celebrate our past and our future with parkland entirely dedicated to New York State, Lake Erie and the Great Lakes.