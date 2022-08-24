Letter: Save Our Seniors group continues critical work

With our country in distress right now on so many fronts, I would like to recognize the SOS 716 Save Our Seniors group for all that they have been doing for seniors in Western New York long term care facilities. This volunteer group was founded at the beginning of the pandemic in order to bring seniors quarantined in nursing homes some love, hope and smiles. This selfless group of blessed volunteers are “God-loving patriots who visit long term care facilities dressed as 50s Greasers and perform an hour long set of the music the residents grew up with,” per one of the founders of the group, Greg Hinaman. During the pandemic at Christmastime when seniors could not have even family visit them, this group would perform outside the facility for the residents to see/hear from their windows. The group and its volunteers are requested to perform by various facilities all over Western New York. If you want to know more, please go to their Facebook page “SOS 716 Save Our Seniors of Western New York.”