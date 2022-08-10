Letter: Same old, same old for voters in the beleaguered 23rd District

One take away from observing the Republican candidates in the 23rd Congressional District is the realization how fortunate it is to not actually live in the 23rd Congressional District.

The “contest” has devolved into elementary school name calling. We have been graced with the monikers, “Lying Langworthy” and “Cowardly Carl.” The result of this buffoonery makes the current seat warmer, Chris Jacobs, look like Winston Churchill.

Not long ago, Jacobs dusted off his conscience and came to the conclusion that he now favored gun control legislation. He was castigated as a heretic and dropped by his party like a hot potato. He subsequently decided to retire from Congress. It’s unfortunate he didn’t decide to stand by his new-found convictions and run as an independent, but his road to Damascus conversion was apparently short lived.

As a result, Republicans in the 23rd now have to choose from a career politician capable of absorbing the Republican hive mentality or his opponent, ready to jump into the clown car occupied by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and her sidekicks.

I’m reminded of a song lyric by Paul Simon, “…anyway you look at it you lose.”

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga