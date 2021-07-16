Letter: Same lack of East Side progress explains why voters want Walton

Regarding “Professionals from city’s wealthier areas powered India Walton to victory,” I lived in Buffalo for 29 years before moving into my husband’s house in Amherst. I love Buffalo and care about its future.

For years before my retirement I worked as a social worker in Buffalo. I’ve frequently been on the East Side while Byron Brown is mayor. I continue to go to the East Side to different libraries, and for other errands. I see no significant change in this part of the city as a result of Brown’s administration. The roads become terrible the minute you go east of Main Street. Snow removal? A joke. Dilapidated housing, crumbling sidewalks, evidence of poverty abounding. Brown didn’t have enough respect for voters to debate Walton. Now he is smearing her as a “radical.”

If you look up happiness surveys, you’ll find this: “Finland is top of the world for happiness, according to the World Happiness Report 2018, closely followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.” All of these countries have versions of democratic socialism prominent in their government.