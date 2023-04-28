The pecking order is obvious in Buffalo for its stadium(s) and arena.

Hopefully, within a few weeks, the Buffalo Bills will finally begin construction on their new stadium.

Once that is in motion, the Buffalo Sabres arena, KeyBank Center, future plans need to be negotiated for a much needed and probably very significant renovation. I suspect such a plan will be a Buffalo Sabres and government collaboration and will take multiple off seasons. I have been a Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder for the team’s 27-year history at the arena and it’s still a great place for watching hockey. However, it clearly needs to be modernized to keep up with its NHL peers.

I know it would be third in line behind the Bills and Sabres, but the Buffalo Bisons’ home, Sahlen Field, is 35 years old and it really needs a facelift. This stadium has always made Buffalo Bison baseball lots of fun but the place clearly is in need of major attention.

I went to the very first game there in 1988 when it was then called Pilot Field. It’s been and still is an important part of downtown Buffalo.

Thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Bisons’ major league parent, gave Sahlen Field wonderful upgrades during the pandemic. The Bisons received major league sized dugouts and major league lighting for the field.

As one who goes to a handful of Buffalo Bisons games every year, I think the stadium could frankly use an intense power wash and a serious paint job of its entire facade and all of the green columns, girders, arches and entry gates inside and outside of the whole stadium. Continue the work having all green seats in the bowl.

I have to think this is only a fraction of what may need work at this ballpark but it would be a good start.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore