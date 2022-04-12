Letter: Sahlen Field is a good choice for Bills team

Regarding the letter, “Stadium in Orchard Park. Well, what about Buffalo?” I loved the writer’s idea of moving the Bills to Sahlen Field. Readers need to keep in mind that the billion dollars that Gov. Kathy Hochul is referring to, is our money and not hers. Sahlen seats fewer fans but the Pegulas could charge twice as much per seat with an annual stadium licensing fee. With fewer fans there would be less carbon emission that accelerates global warming. NFL teams only make 1.5% of their profits from ticket sales. The Pegulas have spent an unknown amount of their money on players’ contracts. To help the billionaire NFL owners save money, owners should allow players to negotiate and individually profit from the advertising displayed on their uniforms from any political party, politician, accident injury attorney or social injustice cause. It works for NASCAR.