Letter: Safeguarding abortions means voting Democrat

Here is a simple, easy message solution for all those women and men who want to save safe legal abortions… Vote Democrat. Every day it is totally obvious that the leaders who want to take us back in history and control us and force their outdated mumbo jumbo beliefs on us are not the Democrats. There are a handful of democrats who are basically republicans, trying to have it all and we can spot them. The vast overwhelming majority of Democrats want to preserve access to safe legal abortions as do the vast majority of the citizens of the United States. The Guardian quotes a recent poll that found 70% of Americans think abortion is a choice that should be left to a woman and her doctor. The best answer to saving safe legal abortions is to get out on every election day and vote Democrat on every ballot voting opportunity, every one, local, state and federal.