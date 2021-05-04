Letter: Safeguard the environment by supporting ban on plastics

For the future of our planet and the health of the human race, it is imperative we stop polluting our environment with plastics. An opportunity is here – a federal bill, the Break Free From Plastics Act (BFFPPA) S.984 and HR-2238, that is currently being discussed in Congress.

We applaud Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for being an original co-sponsor and urge Sen. Chuck Schumer to follow suit. Our ACES group (Aurorans for Climate and Environmental Sense) met with Rep. Chris Jacobs’ staffer also urging him to co-sponsor. We await his response.

The BFFPPA will put the responsibility of recycling plastic end-products on the producer instead of the consumer, make a mandatory national bottle-bill return of 10 cents, and halt new construction of plastics-producing plants until there are sensible solutions to handling plastic waste.

Everyone is aware of the harm throw-away plastics are doing to our oceans and wildlife. It is of increasing concern the amount of plastics each of us consumes through our water, food and air. (about a credit card size per person per week) microplastics are found in human stools and placentas.