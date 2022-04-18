Letter: Safe staffing law objections do not account for needs

Adequately funding patient care rather than profits in nursing homes is essential. However, I do not see the logic of the objections to the new safe staffing law for nursing homes.

Administrations kept staffing low for many years. This became impossible to ignore during the pandemic.

No one claims that death from any one disease can be prevented by safe staffing in nursing homes or hospitals. Increased staffing does:

1. Ensure that patients’ needs will be addressed promptly,

2. Prevent patient falls, bedsores, pneumonia, malnutrition, infections, as well as staff injuries and burnout, and

3. Enhance the quality of life for the patients.

If it is too much to mandate for each patient to get 3.5 out of every 24 hours of direct patient care, how many hours do our family members deserve? One or two hours a day?

Carlene Boisaubin, RN

Eggertsville