Letter: SAFE Act is failing to keep people safe

The Buffalo News recently reported that shootings in the City of Buffalo “is more than double the average for January and February over the past decade.”
Hey governor, how’s that SAFE Act working for everyone?
Greg Lang
Williamsville
