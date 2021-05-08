Letter: SAFE Act is effective for its intended purpose

Why? You see the SAFE Act wasn’t about all guns and it wasn’t about all shootings. It was about specific types. The SAFE Act banned semiautomatics with clip capacity higher than 10, which was a favorite of mass shooters. People who are craving a power trip before they die, they go to public places with their AR-15’s (which are easily converted to full automatics) and shoot people that they probably don’t know. It’s not the same as armed robbery, drug dealers fighting over turf or arguments that escalate into gunfire (probably increased by Covid stresses). The majority of these mass shooters are from states where all you need to get an AR-15 is a clean police record or live close to a state that does. Frankly if having guns made you safer Texas should have a zero-crime rate by now.