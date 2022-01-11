Letter: Sadly, too many examples of entities performing poorly

The paper delivered to the house recently gives me a very “target rich” environment to write about. Once again I am shaking my head at the actions (or the lack thereof) by the Buffalo Public Schools in the handling of the firing of two members of the Buffalo Council of School Administrators union. The BPS has paid the two individuals in question, Aubrey T. Lloyd III and Crystal Boling-Barton, a total of $868,551.00 to be on paid leave. Other than the obvious comment, – what? – this lack of action is totally unacceptable. Why did the School Board allow such lunacy to find a place in a contract? As a taxpayer in the City of Buffalo I would like some of my tax dollars paid to fund this ineptitude refunded to me. Hint to Mayor Byron Brown, who just won a write in for a fifth term, please made your next “clean sweep” target the BPS and the Board of Education.
The close second for the “are you kidding me?” trophy is the extremely detailed account of how minority and women owned business entities (MWBE) were used as “pass-through companies” so that construction companies, including Frey Electric, LPCiminelli, Anastasi Trucking and Paving and others could bid on contracts for the Buffalo Billion projects. If 20% of these contracts had to go through MWBE that’s $200 million in questionable payouts. The best part is that not one of the MWBEs or contractors have been brought up on charges for defrauding the state government and the taxpayers. I don’t know about the rest of your readers but in both of these instances people need to lose their jobs and some folks need to go to jail.