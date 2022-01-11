Letter: Sadly, too many examples of entities performing poorly

The paper delivered to the house recently gives me a very “target rich” environment to write about. Once again I am shaking my head at the actions (or the lack thereof) by the Buffalo Public Schools in the handling of the firing of two members of the Buffalo Council of School Administrators union. The BPS has paid the two individuals in question, Aubrey T. Lloyd III and Crystal Boling-Barton, a total of $868,551.00 to be on paid leave. Other than the obvious comment, – what? – this lack of action is totally unacceptable. Why did the School Board allow such lunacy to find a place in a contract? As a taxpayer in the City of Buffalo I would like some of my tax dollars paid to fund this ineptitude refunded to me. Hint to Mayor Byron Brown, who just won a write in for a fifth term, please made your next “clean sweep” target the BPS and the Board of Education.