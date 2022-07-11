Letter: Sadly, prediction of Trump’s Court influence takes hold

I am a man, and not a woman. And other than 10th grade biology, I have absolutely no educational training or experience that would qualify me to make any sort of informed medical decision on behalf of anyone other than perhaps myself.

Given this, I absolutely would not presume that I have the right to determine, on behalf of any woman, that she should or should not have an abortion. It is for her a very personal decision regarding her reproductive health and not one to be forced upon her by a “body politic” whose only interest is to exploit this circumstance in order to get reelected.

Previously a letter I wrote to The Buffalo News was published wherein I predicted, among other Trumpian tragedies, that his fascist triumvirate of Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett would contradict their confirmation testimony and overturn Roe v. Wade. Trump’s continued ability to “govern” via his domination of the Supreme Court represents the tragic ruination of one of the most significant ideologies of our constitution – the separation of powers. This cornerstone principle of our democracy has become a myth when the Supreme Court has become nothing more than Trump’s “ship of fools”.

In an inconceivable way Donald J. Trump has perverted and desecrated what has always been the definitive model of a constitutional democracy. Since June 21, 1788, our nation has served as the model for the world as a government by and for the people and which is governed by the rule of law. As proven on June 24, we have become an autocratic kakistocracy by a man who currently holds no elected office and who doesn’t even know that 306 is greater than 232.

Regrettably the Supreme Court is now under the tyrannical control of this man. As such he has assumed control of the reproductive rights of every woman in this country. Can you imagine a more disgusting and pathetic turn of events and at the hands of a failed reality television host who is really nothing more than a perpetually bankrupt businessman?

Doug Miller

Albion