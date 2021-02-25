Letter: Sad to note horrible racism felt by some of Bills’ greats

As a kid growing up in Western New York in the 1960s it was joyful becoming a Bills fan during their original “glory days” when they claimed two AFL titles in 1964 and 1965. Some of my favorite Bills players were Jim Dunaway, Jack Kemp, Elbert Dubenion, Wray Carlton, George Saimes and Ernie Warlock; however, my most favorite Bill during that era was cornerback George “Butch” Byrd who played for the Bills from 1964 to 1970, and still holds the franchise records for most interceptions (40) and most punt returns for touchdowns (5).

To my pleasant surprise, Byrd was featured on One Bills Live recently and he looked and sounded wonderful after all these years. The main discourse of his conversation with Chris Brown and Maddy Glab, though, concerned the unfortunate manner in which he and the other Black players were treated prior to the AFL All-Star Game in New Orleans in 1965.

To make a long story short, the game was moved to Houston due to the heroic support of the other players in the game, Black and white, who challenged and overcame the terribly segregated treatment of Black AFL All-Stars in the “Crescent City” and forced the move to another location.