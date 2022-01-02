Letter: Sabres’ slump does not reflect the team’s spirit

I’ve been a Sabres fan for a long time and I will continue to be because the Sabres are not only a part of this community – they are a part of me. As Rick Jeanneret said, “And If you earn it they will stand by you on bad days and better days.”

For me, the Sabres are the team that is so willing to be different and one of a kind. That is the team that reflects who I am. Growing up with coaches and players that included Lindy Ruff, Jason Pominville, Maxim Afinogenov and many others, seeing them on the ice embracing the unknown, gave me the courage to embrace my own differences. All of those individuals weren’t skating for the glory of the win – they were playing for the fans and everyone who may not have a voice. This is how they became the true hometown Buffalo Sabres. So yes, winning games, competing for the Stanley Cup is great but, they won this city’s heart by just being great people, playing their hearts out every game and embracing the unknown and trusting each other.