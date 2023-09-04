The Buffalo News column, “Sabres planning experiment to ice out opposing fans from home game tickets” reveals strange logic.

All sports teams have to deal with "away games" and getting the crowd out of the game early. Good teams often do that. Bad teams often don't.

With a decent away game record, the Buffalo Sabres should welcome out of town visitors, not strategize how to limit them. If 80% are out of town, deal with it as if it were a road game.

With tax dollars, we have invested millions of dollars in developing cultural organizations and sports facilities as well as hotels and restaurants to host visitors.

My library card states, "ONE BUFFALO." We should develop that strategy and hope for good teams that generate local support, which will solve the problem.

Dennis Galucki

Buffalo