Letter: Sabres need to think: ‘It’s us versus the world’

As a longtime Buffalo Sabres fan and season ticket holder, I am enduring what will be 11 straight years of still pretty bad, mediocre hockey and once again no playoffs.

It’s been tough going to home games this season and seeing the arena be so terribly empty but it’s not surprising either. The fracture and disconnect between the Buffalo Sabres and their fans is extremely severe. Eleven bad years on the ice exacerbated by Covid-19 especially Canada’s draconian measures have kept many fans away from attending any games. Despite being vaccinated and boosted too, I have felt it’s been mostly for not as I am not inclined to perhaps go to Canada and attend the Toronto-Buffalo Heritage game next month.

I get the Buffalo Sabres are a very young team but they still haven’t shown much progress and any resiliency on the ice. The many injuries and bouts with Covid-19 hasn’t helped and is frankly very troubling. It’s been so disturbing that I think the arena actually needs a hospital wing. Despite this, Buffalo has a number of good young players to really like.