Letter: Sabres need to start playing as if they are in the pro league

I never thought I’d say this, but the Buffalo Sabres are unwatchable. They have a lot of so-called star offensive players, yet they rank 28th out of 31 NHL teams in average goals scored per game.

It’s easy to see why. They simply refuse to get in front of the net to tip shots or screen the goaltender. In other words they do not want to get hit by either the opponents or the puck. You have to pay the price to score goals in the National Hockey League. Very seldom can you score from the blue line or shooting from near the boards.

It is a simple game really. But the forwards need to position themselves in front of the net. That is where you get tip in goals and shot rebounds. Your body may take a bit of a beating, but that is why they get paid millions to play a kid’s game.

General Manager Kevyn Adams needs to make a trade or two now. We all know that Buffalo is a blue collar town. We are very proud of that hard-working mentality.

If the players can’t play like that and are afraid to get hit, we need to move them out and acquire players who will fit the Buffalo style.

Grant Weber

Buffalo