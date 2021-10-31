Letter: Sabres must lower prices and fill those empty seats

Buffalo has always been a proud and stellar hockey market. With an upcoming season with little or no expectations, there will be a bevy of empty seats. This will do nothing but tarnish Buffalo as a hockey city.

Small sample size but the attendance for the first four games shows a season of no-shows. A recent Friday game versus Boston was an embarrassment.

I don’t know why (for just this season) the Sabres do not significantly lower prices. A full building obviously is a better impression to any outsider. Anything but empty seats.

Empty seats do not park their cars. Empty seats do not buy concessions and team apparel. Empty seats can’t be groomed as future fans.

The Sabres need to make a grand gesture to a fan base that pretty much doesn’t care anymore.

David Schaff

Amherst