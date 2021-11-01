Letter: Sabres: Lower the volume so fans can enjoy themselves

I attended the Sabres game against Boston. Despite the loss, I was encouraged by the effort of this young team and I have hope that it will make progress this year towards returning to the playoffs. But it is unlikely I will attend another game in person. The reason is the extremely loud volume of the PA system. At one point I could feel the bass tones of some music in my chest. Why is this necessary? I’ve never experienced it before. Is it because the sound is not absorbed by the half empty arena? Fix it.