Letter: Sabres have given fans what they need

Despite the virus, quarantine, isolation, the bubble, the nightmare of scheduling and rescheduling, travel restrictions, the NHL was able to give us hockey fans a season for which I am grateful.
Go Sabres 2021-’22
Marge Hastreiter
Buffalo
