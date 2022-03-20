 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sabres fans display poor manners to Eichel
Letter: Sabres fans display poor manners to Eichel

Writing to voice my displeasure at the way the Sabres fans treated former Captain Jack Eichel. Not only did they boo him every time he touched the puck, but bad language was used by many to voice their feelings.

Eichel was a regular visitor to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center while he was here and brought a lot of excitement to Key Bank Center. He should not be blamed for choosing to escape from a dysfunctional and losing organization. Show some class Sabres fans.

Marty Farrell

West Seneca

