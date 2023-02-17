As a Sabres’ fan living in Calgary, AB, I am grateful for my subscription to the electronic edition of The Buffalo News. I appreciated the article by Mike Petro in the Feb. 1 edition about attendance at Sabres’ games, but he passed over two key reasons for the decline in attendance by Canadian fans.

Some background about my life as a Sabres fan. I grew up in Toronto. I became a Sabres fan at the age of 16 when the team hired Punch Imlach. I never looked back. I attended my first home game in the Aud on March 26, 1971. I had season tickets (section 23, Row B, seats 7 and 8) from 1971 to 1980. We moved to Calgary, where I have imparted the love of the Sabres to my children. We made many pilgrimages to Buffalo, including one in 2013 when my sons and I attended three Blue Jays games, one Bisons game, and a Sabres game. We have eight of the plush Sabretooth stuffies.

The first reason for our decline in attendance was Covid-19 restrictions. For some time, Canadians could not cross the border at all. When restrictions were eased, we still had to pay for Covid-19 tests, and work with the hideous “ArriveCan” app to re-enter our own country. My wife and I visited family in Seattle, and it was an ordeal.

The second reason is scheduling. If I am going to fly from Calgary to Buffalo, I need to be able to see two or three games on that trip, and I cannot have them cancelled or rescheduled. As much as I would have loved to be there on Feb. 11 (Sabretooth and I have the same birthday), I was not making that trip to see just one game. I hope to see you next season.

Philip Carr

Calgary, AB