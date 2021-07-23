Letter: Sabres could not charge higher prices, if they wanted

I see that the Buffalo Sabres are not going to increase ticket prices for this upcoming season.
After witnessing what the Pegulas have done to this once respectable organization for the last 10 years, I think it would be fitting for them to give rebates. No one should be subject to the incompetent malfeasance that they have ingrained in this team.
Or better yet, maybe they should pay the fans to come and watch this miserable excuse of a hockey team. But I doubt that they will have too many takers.
Bill Mindel
West Seneca