 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sabres could not charge higher prices, if they wanted
0 comments

Letter: Sabres could not charge higher prices, if they wanted

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I see that the Buffalo Sabres are not going to increase ticket prices for this upcoming season.

After witnessing what the Pegulas have done to this once respectable organization for the last 10 years, I think it would be fitting for them to give rebates. No one should be subject to the incompetent malfeasance that they have ingrained in this team.

Or better yet, maybe they should pay the fans to come and watch this miserable excuse of a hockey team. But I doubt that they will have too many takers.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News